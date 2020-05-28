Pep Talk With My Dad Prevented Me From Quiting Chelsea – Fikayo Tomori

Chelsea player, Fikayo Tomori has said that he almost quit the club if not for a pep talk he had with his dad.

The England International of Nigerian decent has had 22 appearances in all competition under manager Frank Lampard.

He has, however, lost his spot in first team to Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma.

“Once I’ve left the centre of excellence, I’m going to Cobham and obviously this is proper Cobham, I’d see Tammy [Abraham] there, Dom Solanke,” Tomori told Chelsea TV.

“I noticed that I couldn’t just pick the ball up and run through everyone.

“So after that I got back in the car and I told my parents: ‘I’m not coming back here anymore.’

“It was obviously a level up and my dad said: ‘No, you’re going to come back.’

“It wasn’t the fact that he was saying: ‘You must be a footballer, you must play football,’ it was kind of like, you are at a level where you need to challenge yourself.

“There is no point playing with people that you find it too easy, if you come here and challenge yourself you are going to get better and I am glad he had that take on it.”