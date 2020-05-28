Our State Is Covid-19 Free – Kogi State Rejects NCDC Result

The Kogi State Government has rejected the result issued by the Nigerian Center for Diseases Control, NCDC, which confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Kogi health commissioner, Saka Haruna Audu, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He also revealed that the state government has developed “full testing capacity” and “conducted hundreds of tests” which all returned negative.

He added that the state will not be party “to any fictitious COVID-19 claims”.

“Kogi State till this very moment is Covid-19 free. We have developed full testing capacity and have conducted hundreds of tests so far which have come back negative,” he said.

“We have also continued to insist that we will not be a party to any fictitious COVID-19 claims which is why we do not recognise any COVID-19 test conducted by any Kogite outside the boundaries of the State except those initiated by us.

“Any attempt to force us to announce a case of COVID-19 will be vehemently rejected.

“We are more than prepared to secure the life of our people and have no interest in playing politics with their health concerns,” he said.