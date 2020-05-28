Nigerians React To Latest Killings In Southern Kaduna

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their anger against the recent killings in Southern Kaduna in Kaduna State.

The killings is said to have taken place in the region mostly populated by Christians. This has given it a coloration that it is a genocide aimed at getting rid of Christians from their land.

See reaction from Nigerians below.

Reno Omokri: “Southern Kaduna people need to defend themselves. @Elrufai has neither the intention nor the capacity to defend you. Don’t all sleep at once. Sleep in shifts. Keep sentries outside your villages. Each house should have a whistle for raising alar”.

Dipo Awojide: “The endless attacks in Southern Kaduna are condemnable. No land, or revenge or whatever it is, is a good enough justification for the continuous slaughter of innocent souls. This sort of barbaric attacks on villages and communities should have been a thing of the past”.

Steven Kefason wrote: “ It is devilish to tag the ongoing mass murder in Southern Kaduna as Farmers herders clashes or reprisals. How can u call a situation where armed terrorists from God knows where invade a community & hack sleeping women & children to dead as reprisals? “

Efon Alayae wrote: “ Where are all those hypocrites trending black life matters but choose to ignore the genocide in southern kaduna ?You hypocrite! First get rid of the log in your own eye; then you will see well enough to deal with the speck in your friend’s eye”.

Adetutu Balogun wrote: “ While Southern Kaduna is burning, the 1st Lady of Kaduna state is busy celebrating 80k followers! “