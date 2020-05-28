IGP Orders New Commissioners Of Police For Edo, Ondo Others

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the immediate posting/redeployment of the following Commissioners of Police to Commands/Formations as follows:
Osun State – CP Undie J. Adie
Edo State – CP Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, mni
Bauchi State – CP Lawal Jimeta Tanko
Ebonyi State – CP Philip Sule Maku, fdc
Gombe State – CP Ahmed Maikudi Shehu
Ondo State – CP Bolaji Amidu Salami
Oyo State – CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu
Eastern Port – CP Evelyn T. Peterside
EOD – CP Okon Etim Ene, fdc
Airport Command – CP Bello Maikwashi
Anti-Fraud Unit (FCID Annex Lagos) – CP Olukolu Tairu Shina
The Inspector-General of Police charges the newly posted officers to ensure they consolidate and advance the gains of their predecessors particularly in the implementation of community policing, crime prevention, public security, public safety and general crime-fighting.
The IGP also enjoins the citizens of the affected states to cooperate with the Commissioners of Police to enable them to succeed in their new areas of responsibilities.
