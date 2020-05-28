Home » IGP Orders New Commissioners Of Police For Edo, Ondo Others

IGP Orders New Commissioners Of Police For Edo, Ondo Others

By - 51 mins on May 28, 2020
The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the immediate posting/redeployment of the following Commissioners of Police to Commands/Formations as follows:

Osun State – CP Undie J. Adie

Edo State – CP Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, mni

Bauchi State – CP Lawal Jimeta Tanko

Ebonyi State – CP Philip Sule Maku, fdc

Gombe State – CP Ahmed Maikudi Shehu

Ondo State – CP Bolaji Amidu Salami

Oyo State – CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu

Eastern Port – CP Evelyn T. Peterside

EOD – CP Okon Etim Ene, fdc

Airport Command – CP Bello Maikwashi

Anti-Fraud Unit (FCID Annex Lagos) – CP Olukolu Tairu Shina

The Inspector-General of Police charges the newly posted officers to ensure they consolidate and advance the gains of their predecessors particularly in the implementation of community policing, crime prevention, public security, public safety and general crime-fighting.

The IGP also enjoins the citizens of the affected states to cooperate with the Commissioners of Police to enable them to succeed in their new areas of responsibilities.

