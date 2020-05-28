Coronavirus: No Responsible Govt Will Reopen Schools – Gombe State

The Gombe State Government has said that no responsible government will reopen schools amid coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

This was disclosed to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, by Dr Habu Dahiru, the state Commissioner for Education.

The state also revealed that it is yet t receive any circular from any government agency on the reopening of schools.

“No responsible government will allow students to be exposed to this pandemic and we expect parents and all stakeholders in the sector to understand and be patient on reopening.

“We did not close the schools on our own. There were directives received based on the technical guidelines given by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“If we are going to reopen schools, we will need the same directive and this will only be when it is safe to open schools again,’’ he said.

Concise News reported that the Federal Government said that it is taking steps toward the reopening of schools in Nigeria after a period of lockdown.

This was disclosed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF Boss Mustapha while speaking at the daily press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 in Abuja.