CAN Gives Date For The Reopening Of Churches In Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has said that it believes that Churches will reopen by the first Sunday of June after a government ban.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by CAN President Samson Ayokunle.
CAN also revealed that it has held talks with the Federal Government on the reopening of Churches.
“We are in discussions with the Federal Government and are drawing the guidelines that churches would follow in order not to endanger the life of any worshipper and equally prevent COVID-19 infection,” part of the statement read.
It added: “We are hopeful that latest by the first Sunday in June, all our churches would open again for congregational worship under COVID-19 prevention regulations. As I said before, we are consulting with the government on this.”
Ayokunle also pointed that Churches are more organized than markets which are currently open and that government should have no fear.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.