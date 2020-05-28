CAN Gives Date For The Reopening Of Churches In Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has said that it believes that Churches will reopen by the first Sunday of June after a government ban.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by CAN President Samson Ayokunle.

CAN also revealed that it has held talks with the Federal Government on the reopening of Churches.

“We are in discussions with the Federal Government and are drawing the guidelines that churches would follow in order not to endanger the life of any worshipper and equally prevent COVID-19 infection,” part of the statement read.

It added: “We are hopeful that latest by the first Sunday in June, all our churches would open again for congregational worship under COVID-19 prevention regulations. As I said before, we are consulting with the government on this.”

Ayokunle also pointed that Churches are more organized than markets which are currently open and that government should have no fear.