Buhari Writes Senate To Seek Approval For $5.5 Billion Loan

President Muhammadu Buhari has written a letter to the Senate and the House of Representatives seeking approval for a loan of $5.513 billion.
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who read the letter during plenary revealed that the loan is to finance the 2020 budget.
A revised 2020 Appropriation Bill and the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper were also presented the National Assembly by the president.
The President also revealed that the borrowing will be from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, African Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, Export, Import Bank of Brazil and the African Export, Import Bank.
More details later…
