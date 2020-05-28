Bisi Alimi Slams Simi, Says She Promotes Local Homophobic Violence

Gay right activist, Bisi Alimi has slammed singer Simi with claims that she of promotes local homophobic violence.

This was after Simi spoke against the culture of hating on other people which she says is not normal.

She tweeted: “And we have our own people killing us in the streets and it has become so normal now. It’s almost more abhorrent. As fucked as it is, it is one thing for people to be intimidated by and hate you for being different, but how do you not value someone the exact same as you?”

Bisi Alimi responded to her tweet by referring to an old interview in “Stoopid Sessions” in which Simi made a comment which Bisi Alimi considered homophobic.

He wrote: “There is a name you call the #Nigeria middle/upper-class elites that sympathise with abroad blackness but promote local homophobic violence against there own #LGBT; hypocrites. The @SympLySimi of this world. You are a disgrace.

“Nigeria elites are oblivious to that because they can fly around the world, they would rather align with abroad struggle than be a local hero”.