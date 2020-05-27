We Will Comply With Govt Guidelines On Worship Centers – RCCG

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has said that it will comply with the guidelines from the government in regards to the reopening of worship centers.

Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, the RCCG Head of Media and Public Relations, made this known in a statement seen below.

“From the outset of this pandemic and the attendant lockdown, our general overseer has continued to emphasise that all our churches must abide by whatever rules and regulations the government brings. We are sufficiently ready to comply with the rules.

“When we look at the issue of spacing, for instance, churches are in different categories. We are a church planting mission. We have some of our churches that are in the lower cadre in terms of the population of the congregation. Some are under 50, while some are under 100.

“So, when the rules are ready, we will adjust. Some of our megachurches, space should not be a problem; it is a matter of reducing the number of people worshipping at a time.

“In all the sermons that our general overseer has been preaching on Sundays, he has been emphasising the issue of social distancing. Once we know the details of what the government wants, we will work towards achieving it”, it read.