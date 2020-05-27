Trump Threatens To Shut Down, Regulate Social Media

US President Donald Trump has threatened to shut down or regulate social media after Twitter placed a fact-check label on his tweets.

Trump stated this while making claims that voices of conservatives were being silenced by social media platforms.

He tweeted: ”Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that happen again,” he tweeted.

”Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!!”