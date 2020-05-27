SGF To Hand Madagascar COVID-19 Herbal Remedy To Health Ministry

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF Boss Mustapha will be handing over the Madagascar Covid-19 herbal remedy to the Ministry of Health.

This was disclosed on Channels Television by Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie.

The new development comes after a report stated that the herbal remedy which was delivered by Guinea Bissau President Umarro Embalo, had spent ten days with the SGF.

The SGF also confirmed taken delivery of the Madagascar COVID-19 herbal remedy.

“I am going to engage the minister of health who has the responsibility of validation, through his institutions that are chartered by law to do that. The President was upfront with that even when he took delivery of it from the President of Guinea Bissau,” Mustapha had said.

Ehanire has now said that the delivery of the drug from the SGF will be taken on the next working day after Eid-el-Fitri.

The minister said, “The Madagascar herb is supposed to be handed over to the Ministry of Health on the next working day.

“That’s when we will pick it up and then send to our research institutes, first of course to NAFDAC and then to the Nigeria Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development to look into it and tell us what it is.”