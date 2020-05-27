School Feeding: Why FG Sends Food To Parents At Home – Ngige

Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has revealed why the FG decided to feed pupils in its school feeding programme at home.

Ngige who spoke to reporters in Alor in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, stated that the food items were perishing due to the lockdown on schools caused by COVID-19.

He said: “The school feeding homegrown programme is necessary as it makes it possible to feed a child with one quality meal daily for the development of his or her mental health.

“Second, those producing these food items would be enjoying a boost in their business. The cooks are also generating employment as they hire many hands to assist them.

“Besides, the food suppliers had been mobilised when the schools were in session and they bought the food, most of which are perishable. The cooks are also being paid whether they cook or not.

“So, in the wisdom of Mr President, he felt that these foods should be sent to the parents at home so that the continuity of its benefits will not be derailed.”

The Minister revealed that the distribution is being done by the state governments.

He also revealed that the even the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is not aware of how it is being distributed.

He added that being from Anambra State, he has no idea how it is distributed there.

“The way it was designed was such that the state government should appoint a focal person who directs the affairs. This is because it is the state governments that run the schools and they know the number of pupils in their schools.

“They also have the data and addresses of the parents,” the minister said.