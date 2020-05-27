Regina Askia Fires Back At Troll Over Marital Crisis

Legendary Nollywood actress, Regina Askia has clashed with a troll who questioned her decision to go public with her marital crisis.

The troll stated that what the actress did is something way below her age and that she must have done it for the gram.

Laura Anthony Michael wrote: “Regina Askia Williams, you went on air to start talking about your marriage and the crisis that rocked it. So what did you gain? All for the gram. At your age. Shame on you and everything that you represent”.

Regina Askie replied the troll saying:

“Please learn a thing or two from an honest conversation with my son. If you are in a violent situation, get help, heal and repair your relationship.

“That’s all. We did just that and we along with our kids are doing well 19 years and counting. As for the rest of your insult, a direct reflection of your poor home training.

“If your parents took the time to heal themselves and repair the family, you would not have come out so bitter. As a medic, I can fix many things but I can’t fix stupidity. Only God will do that for you”.