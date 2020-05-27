Nwankwo Kanu Celebrates Wife Amara Kanu On Her Birthday

Former Arsenal player and captain of the Super Eagles, Nwankwo Kanu has taken to social media with a lovely post in celebration of his wife Amara Kanu.
Nwankwo Kanu wrote: “Happy birthday my lovely wife May the guardian Angels watch over you all the time and May joy and greatness surround you always.
@amarakanu I wish you God’s blessings and All that your heart desires to come to you. Keep being a good example to all and supporting all to be strong and positive. #thankgod #happybirthday #positivevibes #loveyou”.
Amara Kanu also took to social media to thank all those who wished her well on her special day.
Amara Kanu wrote: “Go AK, it’s your birthday. Today is all about positive vibes only with extra sauce. Glad to be celebrating my birthday on children’s day. I see all your messages already. Thank you so much for the outpouring love. #COVID or not, we count the positive gifts of life”.
In another post, she wrote: “DAY 27 #birthday Happy to see another blessed year. Thank you all so much for celebrating me ever so often and supporting my #akhealthy projects. I appreciate you all. I will continue to sprinkle good energy through my works. As always, positive vibes only”.
