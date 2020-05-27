No Man Can Stop Me From Returning As Governor Of Edo State – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that no man can stop him from winning a second term in office.

Obaseki stated this amid a crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Obaseki said, “I am not a violent person. But I am confident that the way I got into power is the same way I will return.

“God gave me power. If he wants me to return I will continue. No man can stop me. Power comes from God”.

On the crisis rocking his party in Edo State, the governor said:

“We have always canvassed for peace. What are the issues in Edo and what are the issues that cannot be resolved in a democracy? Our concern is to use the resources of the people to develop the state.

“This shouldn’t lead to bloodshed. We will not accept to be cowed and intimidated because some people think that they can manipulate rules and cut corners.

He also denied claims that he emerged governor due to resources from the Edo State Government.

“I have friends with resources. I worked for eight years behind the scene before I became governor.

“So all that insinuations about using somebody’s resources…I became Governor on the platform of the party and I am grateful for it.

“It does not matter whether it is direct or indirect (primaries), I will win”, he said.

This comes after Pastor Ize-Iyamu emerged the consensus candidate of a faction of the APC loyal to the national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.