Man Calls Out Sister’s Husband For Betaing His Wife To Death

A Nigerian man has taken to Facebook to accused his sister’s husband of beating her to death.

According to Prince Iyase Kelvin Osawaru, his “late sister’s husband turned his wife to a punching bag for reasons best known to him, to the point that his family had to retrieve his sister and her two kids from him.”

He also revealed that his sister died from an uterus injury which she sustained after her husband beat her.

MY LATE SISTER WAS A VICTIM OF AN ABUSIVE MARRIAGE

A lot of friends have been asking me what really happened to my sister..

There you go, this man on the picture is the reason behind her death…

The shortest summary I can give goes thus;

This man turned his wife to a punching bag for reasons best known to him, to the point that our family had to retrieve my sister and her two kids from him

One would have thought that my sister would take that as a relief, but NO love kept finding it’s way back, she will go as far as clandestinely frolicking with him and along the line she conceived her third and last child

Sometimes last year, this man came in company of his family and pastor begging to have his wife back, he won’t molest her ever again, and so my sister agreed joyously to go back to her sweet hubby not knowing that she won’t get another chance at redemption…

TO THE MATTER OF THE DAY

This woman beater now killer, still beat my pregnant sister mercilessly again, hitting her stomach, to the point that unknown to her, the beating had affected her UTERUS, in no distant time precisely( 2 days ago) , my sis entered emergency labour and was booked for a cesarean section (CS)

The baby was successfully out, that’s when complications arising from the internal injuries she had suffered started, the rest is an history too painful to even talk about, and she died eventually..

I’m sharing this personal story basically because i know that amongst those who will read this post, are ladies definitely going through this inhumane act of abuse in relationship/marriage… This may be your last chance to leave that beast now before it is too late..

As a man, if your woman or wife does the height of unforgivable thing to you, please send her back to her parents, you paid BRIDE PRICE, didn’t pay for her life..

As for this guy on the picture, i congratulate you my brother because you don win award.

R. I. P. Dear Lilian Iyase Edo