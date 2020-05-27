Gernot Rohr Will Stay As Super Eagles Coach – NFF

Amaju Pinnick, the President of the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, has said that Gernot Rohr will continue as coach of the Super Eagles.

This was after both parties concluded all contractual discussions due to confidence in the abilities of Rohr.

Pinnick disclosed this on social media: “I’m happy to announce that the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, and Coach Gernot Rohr have concluded all contractual discussions and he will stay on as Coach of the Super Eagles. We have always had confidence in his abilities and we are confident that the national team can only go higher from here.

“We can now focus on qualifying for the World Cup and winning the Nations Cup. In truth, these are sacrosanct and Coach Rohr is aware of these conditions. Like the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development has rightly noted; we are uncompromising in these goals.

“The board of the Federation & I are totally in agreement with the minister on the goals for the team and it is unwavering.

The NFF and Rohr are now focused on football after the contractual discussions were concluded.

“With the distraction of the contract talks out of the way now, we can now face our football on the pitch, totally. Again, I never lost confidence in Gernot Rohr’s ability to take our football forward and I’m convinced our football will only get better from here on”, it added.