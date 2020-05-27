Edo State: Ize-Iyamu Speaks On Getting Buhari’s Backing

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has denied reports that he has received the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Concise News reported that Ize-Iyamu emerged the Edo State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, faction loyal to Oshiomhole. This was after a consensus vote which held in Abuja.

Speaking while receiving his party’s nomination form, Ize-Iyamu stated that he emerged the APC candidate after seven other candidates stepped down for him.

Ize-Iyamu also revealed that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State is insisting on direct primaries for the APC because he has intentions to manipulate it.

“Direct mode of primaries is the best method under the current deadly health coronavirus pandemic.” the Sun quoted him as saying.