COVID-19 Vaccine: Pastor Giwa Praises Trump For Stopping Antichrist

Adewale Giwa, Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ Ministry, has said that God used US President Donald Trump to destroy the plans of those who created coronavirus.

In a statement issued, Adewale Giwa commended Trump for ordering the reopening of worship centers in the US.

He also praised him for destroying the plans of those promoting a vaccine which he says will be a “foundation for the Antichrist”.

“We all knew who gave them money after. The president also gave them a shock by maintaining that hydroxychloroquine cures the pandemic they manufactured in order to control the world”.

According to the pastor, this implies that “people don’t need a vaccination when a drug like hydroxychloroquine can cure it. Above all, the president has announced that churches should be opened in the United States”.

He said that God has used Trump “to destroy the antics of Lucifer and his agents. God has given us victory over those planning to control the world in a forceful way. They can’t achieve anything positive now.

“These evil people had planned to lockdown the people for a year or so with a view to perfecting their plans by providing legal identity to the world. The project is called ID2020 with the 5G fibre cables installed all over the world. They intend to complete this project by 2032.

“They would force people to be vaccinated, that vaccination contains microchip. Those who refuse will be sent to isolation camps in different countries and will never come back. That is why Nigeria is planning a bill that would give NCDC power to arrest and force people to be vaccinated.

“However, it is now glaring that God never supports them, that is why their plans have failed. How on earth would you think such evil on humanity? It takes a God fearing leader to run a successful nation. Trump has demonstrated that he is for God, not for the devil.”