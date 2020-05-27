COVID-19 Pandemic Slowing Rail Projects In Nigeria – Amaechi

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said COVID-19 pandemic is n Nigeria is slowing down rail projects in the country.

Amaechi stated this when he appeared on Vanguard Live just days before his 55th birthday.

According to him, Nigerians would have been able to travel from Lagos to Ibadan via railway and not road if not for the pandemic.

The Minister also revealed that Nigeria is sourcing for funds to embark on the Ibadan-Kano railway line.

He said, “If not for COVID-19, you can transport from Lagos to Ibadan without going by road, and that costs up to 1.6 billion dollars. I am worried about, we were already negotiating a contract from Bonny in Port Harcourt to Maiduguri, going to Yobe, Bauchi, Jos, and all those areas, it has completely slowed down. All attempts to push them to come for meeting, they come for a meeting but they are worried about funding, even though they said they will try their best to get the funds.

“We are looking all over the world to see where we can borrow money to do Bonny, Port Harcourt railway line. And we are also deliberating with the Chinese so that we can start Ibadan to Kano rail line” he stated.