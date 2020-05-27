BREAKING: Ize-Iyamu Emrges APC Governorship Candidate In Edo State

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, a faction of the party believed to be loyal to the national chairman Adams Oshiomhole.

A consensus vote in Abuja led to the emergence of Ize-Iyamu who is a former Secretary to Edo State Government, SSG.

Ize-Iyamu and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State will now slug it out in a direct primary slated for June 22.

He was represented at the screening by Senator Francis Alimikhena who represents Edo North Senatorial District.

Others present at the screening include Former Edo Deputy Governor Lucky Imasuen; Gen. Cecil Esekhaigbe; ex-Edo Speaker Thomas Okosun; former Minority Whip of the House of Representatives Samson Osagie; ex-member of the House of Representatives Patrick Obahiagbon and Deputy Leader of the House of Representatives, Peter Akpatason.