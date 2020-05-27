BREAKING: FG Set To Release Guideline For Reopening Schools

The Federal Government has said that it is taking steps toward the reopening of schools in Nigeria after a period of lockdown.

This was disclosed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF Boss Mustapha while speaking at the daily press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 in Abuja.

Mustapha also urged stakeholders to start taking necessary steps that will aide the reopening of schools.

He said, “I wish to inform Nigerians that the Federal Ministry of Education will roll out measures for the self-reopening of schools.

“The Presidential Task Force wishes to use the occasion of this celebration to congratulate our children and assure them, their parents and all stakeholders alike that all hands are on deck to reopen schools at a safe time.

“We, therefore, use this medium to urge states, local governments, proprietors and all other stakeholders to begin to take steps that will facilitate an early and safe reopening.”