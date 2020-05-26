Weather May Be Reason For Fewer COVID-19 Cases In Africa – NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has said that the weather in Africa may be why the continent has fewer cases of COVID-19.

Concise News recalls that the World Health Organization, WHO, had projected Africa to be worst just continent since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic.

However, Africa has recorded fewer cases of the virus and fewer deaths as well.

Speaking on TVC’s Your View, Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director-General of NAFDAC revealed that “It could be our weather or the vaccine we were given as kids but science would prove itself and we are working on gathering that data.”

She also disclosed that Nigeria will continue with the clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine despite WHO suspending such.

“There is data to prove that hydroxychloroquine worked for many covid-19 patients. Therefore, we would continue our own clinical trails in Nigeria”, the NAFDAC DG said.

“Hydroxychloroquine has been proved to work at the mild stage. So the potency depends on the severity of the disease in the patient’s body.

“If Medical doctors, research scientists, pharmacists, herbal experts work together, we should conclude the clinical trial in 3-4 months. The narrative might change afterwards but for now, we believe in hydroxychloroquine.”