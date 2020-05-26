POP: Corp Members To Collect Certificate At LGAs

Batch B Stream 1 Corp members have been advised to collect their NYSC certificates at the local government level as they prepare to pass out on May 28.

A statement issued on Monday reveals that officers have been mobilized for th distribution. This will be taken place at ten service points in each of the local government areas.

The distribution will also span for ten days so as to make the process less cumbersome.

The statement reads: “The passing-out for the 2019 Batch “B” Stream 1 Corps Members has been slated nationwide for Thursday, 28th May, 2020.

“The event shall be devoid of ceremonial parade as a result of the great threat and danger posed by Coronavirus which the entire globe has been battling.

“In keeping with COVID-19 protocol of social/physical distancing, Certificate of National Service (CNS) shall be issued to qualified Corps Members at the Local Government level.

“Accordingly, a full complement of NYSC Officers have been mobilised for the distribution; and shall do so from ten service points in each of the Local Government Councils.

“As a precautionary measure, the distribution shall be staggered for a period of ten days in the first instance, in order to remove anxiety from the concerned Corps Members, in addition to making the activity seamless and less cumbersome.

“Management heartily congratulates the 2019 Batch “B” Stream 1 Corps Members for the successful completion of the service, which undeniably is a major milestone.

“Dear Corps Members, as you go for your CNS from Thursday, 28th May, remember to ensure the strictest observance of discipline; anchored on orderliness, adherence to instructions, added to the rules of social/physical distancing, use of facemask, hand sanitiser and proper washing of the hands with liquid soap for at least twenty seconds during the activity.

“It is imperative to state that Corps Members who at present are not in their States of service need not violate the ban on inter-state journeys which is still in force.

“However, as soon as the ban is lifted and it is safe to travel, they are expected to go to their respective States of service to collect their CNS.

“Kindly note that unclaimed certificates shall be returned to the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja two weeks after the lifting of inter-state travel ban.

“Please always stay in touch with our social media platforms, as well as the mainstream media for further information”.