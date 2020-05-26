Parents Who Enrol Children In Almajiri School To Be Jailed – El-rufai

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has said that the state will arrest and jail any parent found enrolling their children into almajiri schools.

El-rufai stated this when he paid a visit to the Government College, Kurmin Mashi, Kaduna, where 200 almajiri children were being rehabilitated after they were repatriated from Nasarawa State.

Almajiri is a system which sees parents sending their children to join Islamic scholars for knowledge on their religion.

The system has since been corrupted in the north with the children left to roam the streets begging.

The governor has now placed a fine of N100,000 or N200,000 per child enrolled in any almajiri school.

“We will, therefore, continue to take delivery of every Almajiri pupil indigenous to Kaduna state for rehabilitation, treatment and enrollment into formal school nearest to where their parents live. We will continue to do this until we clear Kaduna state of the menace of Almajiri system, which is not education but the abuse of the privilege and future of a child.

Our ultimate goal is for them to acquire formal education without depriving them of the opportunity to acquire Quranic education.

They will continue their Quranic education but under the care of their parents and not under someone who does not know them or paid to look after them.” he said.