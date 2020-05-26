No Face Mask, No Voting In Edo, Ondo Governorship Elections – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said that voters without face mask will not be allowed to vote in the Edo and Ondo State governorship elections.

INEC also revealed that the election will be done in the usual format despite the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

The electoral body, however, stated that elections which will hold from 2021 will be done using the Electronic Voting Machine, EVM.

This was disclosed on Monday in a document tagged “Policy on Conducting Elections in the Context of the Covid-19 Pandemic”, and signed by INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

The commission said, “The most immediate challenge that COVID-19 poses to the electoral process is health related.

“For the elections in Edo and Ondo, INEC also said face masks would be made compulsory for voters, electoral officials and everyone else at all election locations.

“Polling unit areas shall be redesigned to ensure substantial compliance with established protocols such as social distancing.

“In order to accommodate additional activities in setting up the PU due to COVID-19, polls shall now commence at 8.30 am and close at 2.30 pm,” the commission also said, adding that personal protective equipment and other safety materials shall be provided for polling staff”.

A long list of protocols for the conduct of elections and voting was also issued by INEC.

It added: “All ad hoc staff databases in the commission will be harmonized for better management. To reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19, the Commission shall reduce to a minimum interstate movement of staff, including ad hoc staff, for off-season and bye elections.

“The rule shall be that only shortfalls requested by the States are filled from outside the state. As much as possible, all election staff will be sourced in-state. d. Transportation of election staff shall comply with COVID-19 containment protocols.

“Consequently, there shall be a reduction in the number of passengers per vehicle on election day from 14 to 7 for buses, and from 12 to 6 for boats. Motorcycles and tricycles must be used sparingly with one passenger per motorcycle and two per tricycle. All passengers and drivers must wear face masks and it shall be mandatory and the responsibility of vehicle owners to provide hand sanitizers for occupants of their vehicles.

“In the establishment of Voting Points, in order to reduce the number of points in a Polling Unit to be monitored and controlled for COVID-19 compliance, the threshold for Voting Points shall be increased from 500/750 to 1,000/1,250.

“In the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Polling Unit layout shall be redesigned by the Commission to ensure substantial compliance with the protocols established by health authorities. Among other things, social distancing, general hygienic conduct and enforcement of COVID-19 prevention protocols shall be emphasized in the redesign.

“There shall be a two-tier queuing system at the Polling Unit – one outside and the other in the voting area. Voters will be brought into the voting area periodically to prevent overcrowding. Tags and twines may be used to ensure crowd”.