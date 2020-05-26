Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Tuesday, May 26th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Tuesday, May 26th, 2020.

1. Suspected Boko Haram fighters, Monday night attacked Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, bringing down houses, shops and places of worship.

Report said about 90 residential houses, a Church, Clinic, 9 shops, and other properties worth millions of naira were destroyed during the attack.

2. 229 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria on Monday.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) while confirming the development in a tweet, said the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 8068.

3. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that Polling Units shall be redesigned by the commission to ensure substantial compliance with the COVID-19 protocols established by health authorities.

INEC noted that, among other things, the redesign would emphasise on social distancing, general hygienic conduct and enforcement of COVID-19 prevention protocols.

4. Gombe State has discharged another set of Almajirai children from the Amada quarantine camp having tested negative to coronavirus after completing their two weeks quarantine period in the State.

The 43 children discharged were part of the batch of 64 children at the transit camp, with the remaining twenty children awaiting their test results later today.

5. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has explained how the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ibrahim Isah Pantami, allegedly chased her staff away from their office at the Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC, with armed men and locked up their personal items.

The NIDCOM boss said the office complex was allocated to her commission by the NCC, adding that they were evicted just after two days.

6. Some personnel of Nigeria Police allegedly invaded the Abuja residence of Engr. Abubakar Ibrahim, former Chief Executive Officer of the National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO).

One of his teenage sons was allegedly shot by the members of the Special Tactical Squad (STS), a team under the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

7. Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, has made good his promise to victims of the 2019 Presidential election in Abonnema, Akuku-Toru Local government area of the state with the release of the sum of N450 million.

Governor Wike said the gesture was in fulfilment of his promise to the people of Abonnema at the Church service to honour those who lost their lives, the injured and those who lost properties during the crisis.

8. Sir T. C. Okere, a former Director-General of Imo Broadcasting Corporation, has allegedly stabbed his wife of 50, Beatrice, to death.

The incident occurred Monday morning at Imerenwe, Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State.

9. The Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance,(APGA), in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia state, Chief Kalu Mba Nwoke, has dumped the party for the governing All Progressives Congress,(APC).

Mba Nwoke, who spoke in Ohafia, during the weekend, said he defected to a new party with hundreds of APGA Stakeholders and members, assuring that with their entry into the APC, the PDP and APGA would be extinct and buried in 2023.

10. The World Health Organization has temporarily halted tests on hydroxychloroquine in its COVID-19 drug trials pending more data because of safety concerns.

The steering committee decided to suspend enrollment to that arm of the so-called Solidarity trials, WHO officials said Monday.