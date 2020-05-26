I Believe Cure For COVID-19 Will Come From Africa – Stella Damasus

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus has said that she believes that the cure for COVID-19 will come from Africa.

The actress who is based in the US stated this on social media in celebration of this year’s Africa Day.

Stella Damasus also enjoined all Africans to take care of one another irrespective of whatever differences may exist.

“Happy Africa Day to all my African brothers and sisters all over the world. We stronger together. The virus has taken so many but together, we shall fight and overcome. We must all take care of one another regardless of religious, political or language differences. I believe that the cure is coming from Africa. Celebrate today and remember why. One love”, she wrote.