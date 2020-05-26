Don’t Sign Any Record Deal If It’s Rubbish – Elder The Don

Rapper Eldee The Don has taken to social media to advise young artiste to ensure they scrutinize a deal offered to them by record labels before penning down their signature.

The words from the rapper comes amid a brouhaha between Cynthia Morgan and her former record Jude label boss, Jude Okoye.

According to Eldee The Don, “If a company offers you a shit deal, DO NOT sign it. Once you decide to sign it, you have to honor it. Not doing so hurts everybody in the system.

“If you’re not sure what the terms and clauses mean, GET A LAWYER who can interpret the terms. If considered favorable at the time of signing, know that it is binding once you do sign. There’s no turning back.

“Don’t willingly sign a contract and then turn around a while later to complain about how you’re being “cheated.

“If the terms are no longer favorable, renegotiate, but remember that your partner also reserves the right to accept the new terms.

“You can’t sign a financial agreement and expect to change the terms halfway into the deal, unless that option/clause exists in the agreement, to begin with

“How can an investor trust an industry that doesn’t honor simple contracts? Why do you think it’s so difficult to attract investment in so-called unstable regions? Do you realize that this is one of the primary reasons that a region/system may be classified as “unstable?

“It’s really easy to get carried away with emotions, emotions that are based mostly on he said she said. We are doing more harm than good to the industry whenever we support rhetorics that suggest unfairness, especially when the agreements were made under no form of duress.

“In conclusion, know that every time we get on the internet and tell the rest of the world that We believe it is okay not to honor contracts, we are hurting ourselves and our economy.”