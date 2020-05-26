Chelsea goalkeeper, Willy Caballero has said that COVID-19 is the reason why his teammate N’Golo Kante is reluctant to return to training.

Kante tested negative for COVID-19 but showed symptoms of the virus during his time in isolation.

This may be part of why the Frenchman raised concerns over safety when Chelsea announced resumption of training.

Caballero told TNT Sports in an Instagram Live: “It’s very understandable.

“N’Golo Kante tested negative for COVID-19, but he had a bad time of it during quarantine with symptoms of the virus that gave him that fear.

“We respect him, and we will wait until he feels comfortable because the truth is that to do what we’re doing, you have to feel okay and feel confident, and after we start again, we have to all go forward together.

“N’Golo is a very humble and hard-working person who is always smiling, and he must have his reasons to lift his hand and say what he’s said.”

He added: “We did a lot of Zoom meetings with Frank Lampard and the other players, and he said he didn’t feel safe going back to training because of the way he had felt over the last few weeks.

“We know he’s someone who loves training and running and is incapable of lying about something like this. We support him, and we respect him.”