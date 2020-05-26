COVID-19: WHO Reveals Why Africa Has Least Cases, Deaths

The World Health Organization, WHO, has revealed why Africa has recorded fewer cases of COVID-19 than the rest of the world despite having poor health care facilities.

According to the WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, Africa has only recorded 1.5% of the world’s COVID-19 cases with just 0.1% deaths.

He said: “Africa is the least-affected region globally in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths reported to WHO.”

He revealed that Africa has been “spared the scale of outbreaks we have seen in other regions.”

Ghebreyesus pointed out that African countries are succeeding against COVID-19 because they have “garnered a great deal of experience from tackling infectious diseases like polio, measles, Ebola, yellow fever, influenza and many more”.

He commended the African Union coalition led by South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa.

The WHO revealed that the early set-up of coalition in leadership was “key to rapidly accelerating COVID-19 preparedness efforts and issuing comprehensive control measures.”