Buhari Has Failed, FEC Should Be Disbanded Over Hostilities – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that the Federal Executive Council , FEC, led by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari should be disbanded.

The PDP stated this in reaction to the open disagreement witnessed among Presidential aides, ministers and heads of agencies in Nigeria.

According to a statement issued by PDP spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the hostility among the executives points at a breakdown in the administration’s command.

A statement reads: “Our party asserts that this situation is a mark of failure by the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to provide organized leadership for our nation.

“A situation where officials are constantly at daggers drawn among themselves in unending clashes, backbiting, betrayals, leakage of sensitive documents and internal bickering over pecuniary and political interests, in manners not different from street skirmishes of common cult groups, is unacceptable to our nation.

“It is indeed shocking that the acrimony had sunk to a situation where the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, reportedly evicted the staff of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) from their allocated office, with guns, while the Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri, was on official assignment with the President.

“Currently, the newly appointed Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, are said to be at each other’s throats, with the SGF reportedly querying the decision of the President to sack the former Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, Mr. Usman Mohammed. The situation had degenerated into serious confusion in the federal executive.”

The PDP also recalled the rift between the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, and the National Security Adviser, Babangana Monguno, on duties on national security.

It added: “Nigerians can recall the bitter wrangling, wherein the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen Babagana Monguno, earlier this year, alerted that Presidential responsibilities, including presiding over sensitive security matters, have been hijacked by the late Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, thereby frustrating the fight against insurgency and acts of violence ravaging our country.

“Furthermore, the power sector is still under the stress of squabbling between the SGF and the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, with the SGF, reinstating some officials who were sacked by the minister in December

last year.

“The nation has also not forgotten the embarrassing public fight between the First Lady, Aisha Buhari and President Muhammadu Buhari’s cousins, over rooms in the Presidential Villa, which further exposed the chaotic situation in the President Buhari-led administration.

“Before then, the First Lady had alerted the Nation that a cabal had hijacked the federal executive and taken over governance of our nation.

“It is sad that presidential hostilities had resulted in escalated cases of internal sabotage including the leakage of sensitive documents as exposed by the Head of Service, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and recently witnessed in the embarrassing leakage of President Buhari’s draft COVID-19 speech.”