Boko Haram Terrorists Burn Church, Shops, Houses In Borno Attack

Boko Haram terrorists have attacked three villages in Biu Local Government Area in Borno State destroying worship centers, shops and other properties.

Residents reported that 9 shops, 90 residential houses, a church, a clinic and other properties worth millions of naira were destroyed during the attack by the Insurgents.

The Borno State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Usman Kadafur has already paid a visit to the affected areas.

He was briefed by the District Head of the area, Alh Mohammad Maina Bukar, who said that the attack has resulted in a huge loss for them.

The attack was, however, repelled by local hunters who managed to kill three of the Insurgents.

No civilian casualty was recorded during the attack.

The district head said, “The insurgents stormed the villages at about 6:30pm to 10:25pm simultaneously; they burnt down 90 residential Houses, 9 shops, 1 church, 1 dispensary/Clinic, 1 tractor and carted away essential commodities, as well as food items.”

The Deputy Governor sympathized with the communities and urged them to see the incident as an act of Allah.

He also assured that the local vigilante will be well equipped to tackle this kind of situation and will be given monthly stipend to encourage them engage more in the struggle.