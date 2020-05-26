Anambra State Confirms First COVID-19 Death, Discharges Three

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State Government has announced that the state has recorded its first COVID-19 death.
The governor made this known while addressing newsmen on the progress the state is making in its fight against COVID-19.
Obiano also revealed that three patients have been discharged from the violation center in the state after recovering from COVID-19.
”Three of the cases have been discharged. It is important to explain that the only COVID19 death we have recorded so far was a 66-year-old man who did not report ill at any time. He went to a private clinic where our COVID19 team were invited
We took his sample and by the time we came back 24 hours later, the fellow was already dead in the private hospital he was receiving treatment ‘,’ he said.
Anambra State has so far confirmed ten cases of the deadly disease.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.