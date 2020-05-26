Anambra State Confirms First COVID-19 Death, Discharges Three

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State Government has announced that the state has recorded its first COVID-19 death.

The governor made this known while addressing newsmen on the progress the state is making in its fight against COVID-19.

Obiano also revealed that three patients have been discharged from the violation center in the state after recovering from COVID-19.

”Three of the cases have been discharged. It is important to explain that the only COVID19 death we have recorded so far was a 66-year-old man who did not report ill at any time. He went to a private clinic where our COVID19 team were invited

We took his sample and by the time we came back 24 hours later, the fellow was already dead in the private hospital he was receiving treatment ‘,’ he said.

Anambra State has so far confirmed ten cases of the deadly disease.