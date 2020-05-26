Alex Iwobi Opens Up On Snubbing England To Play For Nigeria

Super Eagles player, Alex Iwobi has revealed why he snubbed the Three Lions of England and opted to play for Nigeria.

The Everton FC player had features in the England U16, U17 and U18 teams before he decided to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The 24-year old stated that despite the nice treatment he received from the English FA, he couldn’t choose the Three Lions over his heritage.

“I will always have my respect for England, when I played for England they gave a great opportunity, they treat me very well,” said Iwobi, who is the nephew to African football legend Jay Jay Okocha, on Instagram Live.

“However, I feel like I am a true Nigerian, I grew up in the Nigerian culture and when I had the opportunity to go back I felt more at home playing for Nigeria.

“I felt at home playing for England as well.”

Iwobi also revealed that it was difficult choosing to play for Nigeria after receiving footballing instructions from England.

“Of course it was difficult because I was very comfortable playing for England like it’s where I’ve grown up. I grew up in the English roots so I knew how the system works.

“But when I had the opportunity to go and trial for the U23s is when I thought there was a lot of love for football – the way I was treated there – and these times I didn’t have the profile I had today. I was really excited to play for the U23s.

“Even though the organization may be a bit different to England, I really enjoy it. Even to this day I have no regrets.”