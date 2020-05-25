Why I Almost Left Barcelona And Spain In 2016 – Messi

Barcelona star player, Lionel Messi has revealed that he almost left the club and Spain due to the tax issue he had with the Spanish government in 2016.

Messi and his Father were handed a 21-month suspended prison sentence after they were found guilty of tax fraud in Spain.

Speaking to RAC1, Messi stated that he wanted to leave Barcelona and Spain because he felt they were being ‘mistreated’.

“At that time, with the mess of the treasury, I wanted to leave, not for wanting to leave Barca but wanting to leave Spain.

“I felt that I was being very mistreated and I didn’t want to stay here. I never had an official offer because everyone knew my idea to stay here.

“It was very difficult for me and my family because people don’t know much about what’s going on,” Messi said.

Speculations are currently ongoing concerning Inter Milan making a move for Lionel Messi.

However, this has been doused by former president of Inter Milan, Massimo Moratti, who stated that the Argentine isn’t leaving Barcelona.