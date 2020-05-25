Stick To Our Agreement, Southeast Governors Forum Tells IGP

The Southeast Governors Forum has told the Inspector General of Police, IGP Adamu Muhammed, to revert to the agreement they had on community policing.

The SGF issued a communique on Sunday which accuses the IGP of not sticking to the agreement they had when he paid a visit to their region.

The communique was read by the Chairman of the forum, Governor David Umahi, who revealed that state assemblies have been asked to enact laws to give legal backing to their security plan.

The communique reads: “The recent communication from the Inspector General of Police to our Governors on community Policing composition is not in keeping with the agreement we reached with him during his last visit to the South East.

“In the circumstance, we cannot begin implementation of it until the programme reflects our earlier agreement. The South East Governors and their leaders request the IGP to revert to our initial agreement reached on community policing at Enugu.

“The forum agreed that all South East States Houses of Assembly should commence the process of enacting the state security laws in line with the South East joint security programme.”