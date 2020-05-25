Parents Named Her Cynthia Morgan, I Can’t Take It From Her – Jude Okoye

Jude Okoye has said that he could never take away the name Cynthia Morgan from his former artiste because it was given to her by her mother.

Jude Okoye stated this in reaction to claims that he prevented her from using the name after she left his recorded label.

He, however, admitted to taking her Vevo and Instagram accounts from her with claims that he did so to recoup the N40million Cynthia Morgan owes him.

He said, “I don’t understand, if she has a contract where it is stated like that, she should bring it so we can see. The one I have here is not different.

How can I hold her name, which court can grant it?

“You want to do things on your own because you think you can do things on your own, then you failed and you want to put the blame on me.

“The years after you left the label, your social media accounts are still yours, you are still going on shows behind me and you still want to blame me for your failure. If you put the blame on me, would that make you rise again?

“I have never for once told CYNTHIA MORGAN that she cannot use her name. I had no power to take that name, it is physically impossible to do that. “Did I chase her with a court injunction? No.

“What exactly did I do wrong? I shouldn’t have let you go when I left? Your contract hasn’t expired and you left. I let you go.

“Before she left, she wanted to change her name to Madrina says it means ‘Godmother. I advised against.

“I shot 13 videos, each worth N3M. If I have not made my N40 M, why the fuck should I allow you go? How will I get back my money?”, Jude Okoye said.