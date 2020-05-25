Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Monday, May 25th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Monday, May 25th, 2020.

1. The South-East zone, on Sunday, declared that it would not implement the community policing template rolled out by the police hierarchy.

The zone accused the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Adamu Abubakar of going contrary to earlier agreement they reached on the matter.

2. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has described the judgment of the Kogi State Election Tribunal which upheld the election of Governor Yahaya Bello, as an alarming miscarriage of justice.

The party maintained that it will never relent until it reclaims the mandate at the Appeal Court.

3. Nigeria on Sunday night confirmed 313 new cases of coronavirus.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, in a post on its official Twitter page, said Lagos recorded the highest number with 146 new cases, while FCT followed with 36, thus bringing the total number of cases in Nigeria to 7,839, with 226 deaths recorded.

4. FlairJet, a British private charter company, has been directed to pay the Nigerian government the sum of one million naira for violating COVID-19 airport directives in Nigeria.

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, who disclosed this on Sunday via his verified Twitter page, said the airline was charged after being found guilty of violating civil aviation regulations IS 1.3.3(a) Table 2(IV) 7(a) and IS 1.3.3 (a) Table 2 (VIII) (4), the minister said.

5. The Manager of one of the 2 hotels demolished by Governor Nyesom Wike has tested positive for COVID-19.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, stated that the Manager of Prodest Hotel, Bariledum Azoroh is among the 27 new cases of coronavirus recorded in the State on Sunday.

6. A 58-year-old man has died of Coronavirus complications at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The FMC on Sunday said it recorded three fresh cases of the novel Coronavirus, saying “the three patients were all adult males.”

7. A fire incident on Saturday night destroyed shelters and properties at Muna Albadawy Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Borno State.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), which confirmed the incident in a post on its official Twitter page on Sunday, said the fire incident claimed the life of one and wreaked sources of water serving the IDPs.

8. Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Sunday relaxed the existing curfew imposed on the state from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Makinde, who doubles as Chairman of the COVID-19 task force in the state in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, confirmed that the decision was reached at the COVID-19 Task Force meeting presided by him.

9. President Muhammadu Buhari has warned Nigerians to be very careful amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buhari, who spoke with State House reporters, after Eid prayers to commemorate the Eid-el-Fitr celebration on Sunday, said the Coronavirus has brought Nigeria and more advanced countries to their knees.

10. Thirty-one COVID-19 patients were on Sunday discharged in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health, while confirming the development on Sunday, identified the patients as 12 females and 19 males, adding that 738 patients have been discharged so far.