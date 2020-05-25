Lille Gives Victor Osimhen Private Jet To Fly To Nigeria For Father’s Burial

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has been offered a private jet by his French Ligue 1 club, Lille, which will fly him back to Nigeria for his father’s burial.

Osimhen took to Twitter to break the news of the death of his father who died on aturday night after a brief illness at the age of 80.

“RIP dad. No words to describe this feeling,” Osimhen tweeted.

The news of his father’s death has also been confirmed by the Amaju Pinnick, the chairman of the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF.

“I have spoken to Victor Osimhen and expressed the sorrow of the NFF and the entire Nigerian Football family,” Pinnick said.

“His club, Lille OSC of France have given him a private aircraft to come to Nigeria to be with his family and probably for the burial rites. We have applied for landing permit but we are yet to get this. However, we are still on it and hopeful for the sake of the young lad.

“The loss of either parent is usually a moment of heartbreak for anyone. We condole with Victor (Osimhen) at this moment and pray that God will grant his late father eternal rest, while also granting the family the fortitude to bear the great loss.”

The death of his father has also been mourned by his club Lille.

They wrote: “Today we learned with great sadness of the passing of Osimhen’s father.”

“The entire LOSC family is joined in grief with Victor and his family. He has our full support during this difficult time.”