Ighalo To Return To China As Deal With Manchester United Ends

Former Super Eagles player, Odion Ighalo may leave Manchester United this week after his club, Shanghai Shenhua asked him to return to China.

Ighalo joined United from the Chinese side on a six months loan deal much of which has been taken away by the stop to the Premier League due to coronavirus pandemic.

The striker was signed to cover up for Marcus Rashford who picked up an injury late last year.

Shanghai Shenhua are now keen on having the Nigerian bac ahead of the start of the Chinesea season.

Ighalo’s loan deal was supposed to expire on May 31 but the pandemic only made him have eight appearances with the club with five goals.

United are keen on extending Ighalo’s deal but Shanghai Shenhua also want their striker back ahead of the Chinese league which begins in June.