He Wanted A Big Car, House In Lekki – Jude Okoye Exposes May D

Jude Okoye, CEO of Northside Records, has given reasons why he fell out with singer May D who recently revealed how he was badly treated during their dealings.

May D was on social media where he revealed that Jude Okoye and his twin brothers, PSquare, left him to share a room with their cook and driver in their mansion.

He also stated that he had to sleep on a carton and use his shirt as his cover while the brothers lived in the main building in the mansion.

In reaction, Jude Okoye stated that he did a lot for May D and even flew him to America after which he presented him with a record contract which he turned down.

He said, “I treated him as a brother, gave him a platform, flew him across America, put him on a show with Akon, and gave him a home in my place.

“We treated him as a family. We spent over $100k. When I saw potentials, I gave him a contract.

“He came back after 2 weeks asking that he needed incentives: A big car, a house in Lekki, and more, just like the Square. I said no. Paul spoke to him, he said no. I told him to go.”