Gov Dave Umahi Signs Procurement Bill Into Law In Ebonyi State

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has signed the Ebonyi State Public Procurement and Related Matters Laws No. 009 of 2020 into law.

The governor also disclosed that the disposal of government property is now vested on the procurement council.

Umahi stated this in Abakaliki, the tate capital, while assenting to the bills passed by the Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

He also revealed that the state government will embark on the new law with immediate effect because it enables it to operate on e-procurement.

The Procurement Law will also enable the state government to direct labour jobs also within the judiciary and legislature.

Also, the Ebonyi state internal revenue service for collection and administration law No. 010 of 2020 was also signed into law.