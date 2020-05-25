Cross Rivers State Warns Biafra Agitator Against Fomenting Trouble

Cross River State Government has warned against any plan by any group to foment trouble in the state all in the name of the actualisation of Biafra Republic.

This was disclosed by Mr Abi Esin, the State Security Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade for Southern Senatorial District of the state.

Esin stated this in reaction to the Mass Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra parliaments which were inaugurated in Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

The leader of the Biafra group, Mr Mike Effiong, stated that the parliaments were inaugurated to mark the 21 years anniversary of the struggle for the Sovereign Biafra State as started by Chief Ralph Uwazurike.

“The leader of Parliament in Oruk Anam is Engineer Inyanette Akpan; Ikot Ekpene is Francis Johnson; Eket is Nsikak Akpan, and Uyo is Emmanuel Okorie, while the Calabar leader is Prince Abun Ekpe, and Akpabuyo is David Harris,” he said.

He also disagreed that their action was a treasonable offence by claiming that they are recognized by international law.

“We have since 1999 been asking for self-determination and it is now twenty-one years and what we have done is the way to go because we are recognised by international law”, he said.