Burutai Gives Amount Of Boko Haram Insurgents Killed In Last Six Weeks

Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Burutai has said that the Nigerian Military has successfully kill 1,015 Boko Haram terrorists in the last six weeks.

Burutai disclosed this during a luncheon organized by Operation Lafiya Dole.

He also revealed that 84 Boko Haram Terrorists logistics suppliers were arrested.

"We have successfully displaced major camps of the BHTs. We have killed 1,015 terrorists and ISWAP in the ongoing operation in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states respectively.

Burutai also commended the Nigerian Navy for its effort in the fight against insurgency.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian military has stated that there is a likelihood Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau may surrender soon.

According to the DHQ, the offensive from the military in recent times has weakened the terrorists.

This was made known at a press briefing in Abuja.

“If you talk about body language, the body language is there. If he makes any move in that regard, you will know, but from the onslaught from troops, they can’t hide anymore,” he said.

This comes days after Burutai stated that he would not leave the Operation Lafiya Dole theatre untill Boko Haram is defeated.

