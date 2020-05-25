Buhari Warns Nigerians To Be Careful Of COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned Nigerians to be very careful because of the COVID-19 pandemic which is still ravaging the world.

Buhari stated this while addressing State House correspondents after the Eid prayers to mark the Eid-el-Fitri festival.

He also advised Nigerians to adhere to the advise given by the Ministry of Health as disclosed by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC.

“Nigerians can see that the COVID-19 has reduced us, both the developing and developed countries, to the same level.

“In fact, we have fewer casualties than they have. So, it’s a very frightening development.

“I advise Nigerians to be very careful and take the advice of the Ministry of Health,” Buhari said.

Buhari spent the Eid-el-Fitri festival with his family without receiving guests at the State House

The decision is informed by a directive from the Sultan of Sokoto against mass gathering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Further to this, the President who has traditionally shared the joyous moment with top government officials, political leaders, community heads, Muslim and Christian leaders and children, will not be receiving these homages in a bid to stop the coronavirus from further spreading”, the statement read in part.