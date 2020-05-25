Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has said that he has the right to contest for presidency or Senate come 2023.

Ngige stated this on Sunday while speaking at his hometown at Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State,

He also dismissed speculations linking him to the 2023 governorship seat in Anambra State which he once held.

According to him, he’s on a national assignment as Minister and so he doesn’t have interest in such for now.

Ngige said: “Yes, there have been speculations that I am eyeing the governorship of Anambra State. They have written about it in a lot of media. I am a politician. They have the right to speculate on my next move. My next move is very vast.

“Elections will come in 2023, I have a right to vie for any position. I can vie for Senate.

“I can vie for president if I so wish. Election will be coming in Anambra State, latest November 2021 to elect a successor to Obiano. I am not disqualified. I have a right to say I can run.

“I don’t have interest for now in Anambra governorship because I am on a national assignment”, the honorable minister concluded.