Nigerian Footballer Speaks On Leaving Arsenal Because Of Arsene Wenger

West Brom defender, Semi Ajayi has revealed the discussion he had with Arsene Wenger which informed his decision to leave Arsenal.

The Nigerian was close to making his first team start due to the injury suffered by Arsene Wenger’s men.

However, he suddenly became third choice after the arrival of Gabriel Paulista from Villarreal

Approaching Arsene Wenger concerning his dislike for not having enough playing time, the Frenchman advised him to see another club.

“I was 21 yet to make my professional debut and another center back ahead of me so maybe I need to leave. I spoke to the boss Wenger, ‘what’s going on, I was third choice now, I ‘m down the pecking order and I’m at an age where I want to play and I feel like I’m ready to play’.

“Wenger said if I can find another club that want to take me and I’m happy to go, he’d be happy to let me leave,” Ajayi said on Instagram Live.