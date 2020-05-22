Use A Man As A Ladder To Your Destination – Blessing Okoro Tells Women

Blogger Blessing Okoro has sparked another controversy on social media by telling women to use a man as a ladder to their destination.

The blogger shared a video in which she advised women against relying on sex as a tool towards achieving things in life.

According to her, sex is something that everybody can give which includes underaged children.

Blesing Okoro said, “I’m gonna ask you again. Sex is something everybody can give. 16-year olds, 15-year olds, 14-year olds, under-aged children thee days can give ex. What can you give apart from sex? Ask yourself that question as a woman. What is that thing I can give to people apart from sex? Most of you don’t think, most of you don’t reason, most of you don’t have a subconscious.

“Find out that thing you can give to people apart from sex. As a woman, men are the ladders. A man is that ladder you are going to use to climb to your destination. Some of you will climb with the ladder. Some of you will stay with the ladder. Some of you will let the ladder fall on top of your head. But the mart women will climb with the ladder”, she said.