Keyamo Denies Leading EFCC Team To Prosecute Akpabio

Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, has denied ever leading a team to prosecute the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

An article had reported that Keyamo and a team of lawyer represented the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in prosecuting Akpabio the then governor of Akwa Ibom State.

This has now been rubbished as false by Keyamo who stated that no record shows he ever led such a team against Akpabio.

He wrote: “Even without searching on Google the cases I have prosecuted, a simple telephone call as a journalist/writer to the spokesperson of the EFCC would have duly informed you that at no time was I ever engaged by the EFCC to prosecute Senator Godswill Akpabio and I never did.

“All the stories about that have been nothing but social media nonsense. As far as I can recollect, at no time was Senator Godswill Akpabio charged or arraigned by the EFCC in any court of law for any offence.

“So how come I was engaged to prosecute a non-existent charge?”